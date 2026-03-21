Panthers agree to terms with TE Feleipe Franks, OLB Nick Hampton

The Panthers have agreed to terms with tight end Feleipe Franks and outside linebacker Nick Hampton, the team announced Friday night. Both are core special teams players.

Franks, 28, will sign a one-year deal.

He returns for a second stint with the Panthers, having played 16 games with the team in 2024.

The former University of Florida quarterback converted to tight end but has made a living on special teams. He has 128 snaps of offense in four seasons but has played 731 snaps of special teams.

The Rams made Hampton a fifth-round pick in 2023 out of Appalachian State, and he played 36 games in the past three seasons.

He has totaled 17 tackles and two passes defensed in his career, seeing action on 188 defensive snaps and 510 on special teams.