Panthers announce full 2026 coaching staff

The Panthers have their entire 2026 coaching staff in place.

The team previously announced the additions of associate head coach/offensive specialist Darrell Bevell and senior offensive consultant Carl Smith to the staff. Wednesday’s announcement included word that they have hired special teams and defensive assistant Dwayne Stukes to Dave Canales’s staff.

Other new announcements include an assistant defensive coordinator title for linebackers coach Pete Hansen and new titles for offensive passing game coordinator Mike Bercovici.

Bercovici will work with offensive coordinator Brad Idzik, offensive assistant Keyshawn Colmon, offensive line coach Joe Gilbert, assistant head coach/run game coordinator Harold Goodwin, quarterbacks coach Will Harriger, tight ends coach Pat McPherson, wide receivers coach Rob Moore, running backs coach Bernie Parmalee, and offensive assistant Drew Petzing.

Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero will oversee a group that includes Hansen, outside linebackers coach/run game specialist AC Carter, assistant linebackers coach Mayur Chaudhari, defensive pass game coordinator Jonathan Cooley, defensive assistant Ilir Emini, secondary coach Renaldo Hill, defensive assistant Kevin Peterson, and defensive line coach Todd Wash.

Special teams coordinator Tracy Smith, special teams assistant Daren Bates, head coaching assistant/coaching operations manager Jessica Beckenstein, director of coaching development Scott Cooper, and game management coordinator George Li round out this year’s staff.