Panthers beat Falcons in overtime thriller

  
Published November 16, 2025 04:43 PM

In a highly entertaining game with a little bit of everything, the Panthers came back to beat the Falcons in overtime today in Atlanta.

The Panthers’ 30-27 win was set up by their promising young quarterback-receiver combination of Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan, connecting on one of their biggest plays yet, a 12-yard touchdown pass with 1:08 remaining in the fourth quarter.

But it was far from over on that touchdown. On the ensuing kickoff the Falcons got into field goal range and ended up tying the game 27-27, and it wasn’t until the Falcons’ offense failed to move the ball in overtime that the Panthers marched into field goal range for the game-winning score.

Overtime started with a referee’s mistake, the second week in a row that a referee screwed up and gave the Falcons’ opponent a choice in overtime that they didn’t deserve. Neither mistake changed who won the game, but it’s alarming that NFL refs don’t seem to understand the new 2025 NFL overtime rules.

The Falcons lost Michael Penix, who exited the game with a knee injury after completing 13 of 16 passes for 175 yards. Kirk Cousins came in and didn’t do much, completing just six of 14 passes for 48 yards.

Young finished with fantastic numbers, completing 31 of 45 passes for 448 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He looks like he might be capable of guiding the 6-5 Panthers into playoff contention down the stretch.

The Falcons fell to 3-7 and don’t look like they’re going anywhere. In a year full of disappointing losses, today they had another one.