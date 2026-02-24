 Skip navigation
Panthers GM Dan Morgan: We’ll explore signing Bradley Chubb

  
Published February 24, 2026 06:17 PM

Bradley Chubb is available to sign with any team right now and the prospect of the Panthers pursuing him came up during General Manager Dan Morgan’s press conference at the Scouting Combine on Tuesday.

Chubb was released by the Dolphins earlier this month, which means a team can add him to their pass rush options before free agency opens at the start of the new league year. The Panthers had 30 sacks during the 2025 season and Morgan said that he doesn’t think a team can ever have enough strong pass rushers in general before answering a question about specific interest in Chubb.

Morgan said Chubb is “still playing at a really good level” and indicated the team is looking into the possibility of adding him to the defense.

“I don’t think anything is going to be off the table,” Morgan said, via the team’s website. “We’ll explore that, we’ll talk to his agent, but I wouldn’t say anything’s upcoming, but we’ll definitely stay on that, and we’ll see where that goes.”

Chubb missed all of 2024 with a torn ACL, but returned to record 8.5 sacks for the Dolphins last season. Derrick Brown and Nic Scourton tied for the Panthers’ lead by recording five sacks each during the 2025 campaign.