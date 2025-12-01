Panthers have the two biggest upset wins of this NFL season

The Panthers’ win over the Rams on Sunday was the second-biggest upset of this NFL season. Second only to the Panthers’ Week Nine win over the Packers.

Carolina was a 10-point underdog to the Rams and a 13-point underdog to the Packers. Other than those two Panthers wins, NFL teams are 0-15 this season when underdogs by 10 or more points.

The Panthers have had a season in which the betting lines don’t know how to figure them out: The most they’ve been favored by in any game this season was a 5.5-point spread against the Saints, and they ended up losing that game 17-7. The only other time they’ve been favored was by one point against the Jets.

And yet as underdogs, they actually have a winning record straight up: They’ve been underdogs in 11 games, and they’re 6-5 in those games.

Including the two biggest upsets of this NFL season. Whatever you think the Panthers are going to do, they’ll probably surprise you.