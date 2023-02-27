 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers hire Adrian Wilson as vice president of player personnel

  
Published February 27, 2023 06:55 PM
nbc_csu_damnokpoty_230227
February 27, 2023 12:28 PM
As he puts a bow on the 2022 season, Chris Simms makes his pick for the best individual performance of the year: Justin Jefferson's dominant outing to carry the Vikings to a win over the Bills.

The Panthers hired Adrian Wilson as their new vice president of player personnel on Monday, the team announced.

Wilson played for the Cardinals for 12 seasons and spent eight seasons with Arizona’s scouting department, most recently as co-interim General Manager at the end of the 2022 season. He became the teams’ vice president of pro personnel in 2021.

Wilson interviewed for the General Manager job that went to Monti Ossenfort last month.

“I wanted to thank the Bidwill family and the whole Cardinals organization for embracing me over these last 22 seasons as I embarked on a career as a player and front-office executive,” Wilson wrote on social media. “There are many people inside the building that I would like to thank personally but just know each and every person there holds a special place in my heart.

“This [Carolina] opportunity came about, and I asked Michael Bidwill if I could pursue it, and he never wavered in his continued support. I can’t thank Michael enough for this opportunity to continue gaining experience and knowledge.

“This isn’t a situation where I was unwanted I want to be clear. Monti and Michael both wanted me to continue as a Cardinal and it was my decision to seek out another opportunity. In saying that I’ll always be an Arizona Cardinal in my heart but it was time to spread my wings and fly.”

Wilson is a member of the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame and the Arizona Cardinals Ring of Honor, but he graduated from high school in High Point, North Carolina, and played college ball at North Carolina State.