Panthers hire Adrian Wilson as vice president of player personnel

The Panthers hired Adrian Wilson as their new vice president of player personnel on Monday, the team announced.

Wilson played for the Cardinals for 12 seasons and spent eight seasons with Arizona’s scouting department, most recently as co-interim General Manager at the end of the 2022 season. He became the teams’ vice president of pro personnel in 2021.

Wilson interviewed for the General Manager job that went to Monti Ossenfort last month.

“I wanted to thank the Bidwill family and the whole Cardinals organization for embracing me over these last 22 seasons as I embarked on a career as a player and front-office executive,” Wilson wrote on social media. “There are many people inside the building that I would like to thank personally but just know each and every person there holds a special place in my heart.

“This [Carolina] opportunity came about, and I asked Michael Bidwill if I could pursue it, and he never wavered in his continued support. I can’t thank Michael enough for this opportunity to continue gaining experience and knowledge.

“This isn’t a situation where I was unwanted I want to be clear. Monti and Michael both wanted me to continue as a Cardinal and it was my decision to seek out another opportunity. In saying that I’ll always be an Arizona Cardinal in my heart but it was time to spread my wings and fly.”

Wilson is a member of the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame and the Arizona Cardinals Ring of Honor, but he graduated from high school in High Point, North Carolina, and played college ball at North Carolina State.