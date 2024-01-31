Panthers hire Brandt Tilis as executive VP of football operations

The Panthers made it official Wednesday, announcing the hiring of Chiefs executive Brandt Tilis as their new executive vice president of football operations.

Dan Morgan, recently hired as the Panthers’ president of football operations/General Manager, will lead the football executive management team.

Tilis will take over all football administration and non-coaching matters related to operations, equipment, video and analytics, among other areas. He also will lead player contract negotiations, compliance with the Collective Bargaining Agreement and league rules, salary cap management and maintenance and labor administration.

Tilis, who was Kansas City’s lead contract negotiator and negotiated Patrick Mahomes’ contract, adds an analytical approach to the cap and contracts.

“It’s great to add Brandt and his experience to our organization,” Morgan said in a statement from the team. “He comes from a championship-caliber team in Kansas City and will play a lead role in our front office. We are looking forward to getting him here and working together to build this team.”

Tilis spent 14 seasons with the Chiefs, the past three in his current role. He also has worked as director of football administration (2017-20) and director of salary cap and football operations analytics (2014-16) after originally joining the club in 2010 as a salary cap/contract analyst.

He has served as their lead contract negotiator since 2017 and created a structure that allowed them to give Mahomes a record-breaking 10-year, $450 million contract extension in 2020.

Tilis interviewed for the Panthers’ G.M. job three years ago before Scott Fitterer was hired.