Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Panthers hire Devin Fitzsimmons as assistant special teams coach

  
Published February 17, 2023 01:27 PM
February 15, 2023 09:24 AM
The Panthers continued adding to Frank Reich’s coaching staff on Friday night.

The team announced that they’ve hired Devin Fitzsimmons as their assistant special teams coach. Fitzsimmons will work with Chris Tabor, who was retained after being part of last year’s coaching staff in Carolina.

Fitzsimmons spent the last two seasons as an assistant special teams coach in Arizona. He also coached with the Lions from 2014 to 2018 and worked at Vanderbilt before returning to the NFL with the Cardinals.

The Panthers also announced the hiring of offensive coordinator Thomas Brown on Friday. Ejiro Evero will be the Panthers defensive coordinator and the team has also hired former NFL head coaches Jim Caldwell and Dom Capers as senior assistants to Reich.