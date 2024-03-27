Panthers land Jadeveon Clowney on two-year deal

The team whose owner has thrown a drink of water has acquired a tall drink of water.

Veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, a six-five, 266-pound defensive wrecking crew, has agreed to term with the Panthers on two-year deal.

Per multiple reports, the deal has a base value of $20 million, with a “max value” (we’ve shamed them into ditching “up to”) $24 million.

Clowney was the first overall pick in 2014. He spent five years with the Texans before spending one year with the Seahawks, one with the Titans, two with the Browns, and one with the Ravens.

He tied a career high in 2023, with 9.5 sacks.

But sacks aren’t the whole story. When healthy and effective, Clowney can (as Chris Simms likes to say) “eff up the play.” He creates havoc that makes it easier for other defensive players to get to the ball.