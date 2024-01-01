Panthers LB Marquis Haynes returns to Charlotte after overnight hospital stay
Published January 1, 2024 06:48 PM
Panthers outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. has returned home after an overnight stay in a Florida hospital, the team announced.
Haynes was taken to Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville for observation and evaluation after being diagnosed with a concussion during Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars.
A member of the Panthers’ athletic training staff escorted Haynes back to Charlotte on Monday after Haynes was released from the hospital.
He remains in concussion protocol.
Haynes, 30, has had a back issue all season that has limited him to seven games.