Panthers LB Marquis Haynes returns to Charlotte after overnight hospital stay

Panthers outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. has returned home after an overnight stay in a Florida hospital, the team announced.

Haynes was taken to Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville for observation and evaluation after being diagnosed with a concussion during Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars.

A member of the Panthers’ athletic training staff escorted Haynes back to Charlotte on Monday after Haynes was released from the hospital.

He remains in concussion protocol.

Haynes, 30, has had a back issue all season that has limited him to seven games.