 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers LB Marquis Haynes returns to Charlotte after overnight hospital stay

  
Published January 1, 2024 06:48 PM

Panthers outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. has returned home after an overnight stay in a Florida hospital, the team announced.

Haynes was taken to Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville for observation and evaluation after being diagnosed with a concussion during Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars.

A member of the Panthers’ athletic training staff escorted Haynes back to Charlotte on Monday after Haynes was released from the hospital.

He remains in concussion protocol.

Haynes, 30, has had a back issue all season that has limited him to seven games.