Panthers LB Marquis Haynes will remain in Florida hospital overnight with concussion

Panthers outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. did not travel with his teammates back to Charlotte after their loss to the Jaguars.

Instead, according to the Panthers, Haynes will remain in a Jacksonville hospital overnight for observation.

Haynes, 30, was carted off the field with a concussion, transported to Baptist Medical Center for testing.

He landed flat on his back in a hard fall during the third quarter, and when he tried to get up, he fell back down. He rose to one knee and fell again.

“Any time one of your brothers goes down, it’s always a scary moment,” teammate Brian Burns said, via Darin Gantt of the team website. “You always send a prayer in the air, you know, trying to keep them covered.”

Haynes, who has played seven games this season, made four tackles Sunday.