Panthers LB Trevin Wallace to miss rest of season after shoulder surgery

The Panthers have been without linebacker Trevin Wallace three of their last five games and they’ll continue to play without them until their season comes to an end.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales announced on Friday that Wallace will miss the rest of the season after having shoulder surgery. Wallace had 61 tackles and two sacks in his 12 starts this year.

“He was a stud about it,” Canales said, via the team’s website. “And it was a playable condition, but he wasn’t really turning the corner to be able to play confidently the way that we know he can. And so we reevaluated that and really just collectively made that decision to make sure we can get this thing right, get ahead of it right now, and we have him getting ready to go for the spring and get him strong.”

Claudin Cherelus will join Christian Rozeboom as the starting linebackers for Carolina.

The Panthers also ruled out defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks with a hamstring injury. Guard Robert Hunt (biceps) and wide receiver David Moore (elbow) are both questionable to be activated from injured reserve.