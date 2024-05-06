 Skip navigation
Panthers plan to sign Rashaad Penny

  
May 6, 2024

The Panthers are planning to add some veteran help at running back.

Rashaad Penny plans to sign with the Panthers after their rookie minicamp, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN

A first-round pick of the Seahawks in 2018, Penny has shown flashes of big-play talent but has never lived up to expectations. In his best season, in 2021, he had 119 carries for 749 yards and six touchdowns.

Last year Penny played for the Eagles but didn’t do much, carrying just 11 times for 33 yards.

In Carolina, Penny will reunite with Panthers head coach Dave Canales, who was on the Seahawks’ offensive staff for all five of Penny’s seasons in Seattle.