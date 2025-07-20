Panthers rookie receiver and returner Jimmy Horn wants to play like Steve Smith

In 2001, the Panthers drafted Steve Smith in the third round, played him mostly on special teams as a rookie, and then saw him develop into the best wide receiver in franchise history. This year, the Panthers drafted wide receiver Jimmy Horn in the sixth round, and Horn would love to see his career take a similar trajectory.

Horn talked to former Panther Thomas Davis on the team’s YouTube channel and said he’s eager to contribute any way he can, just as Smith did as a rookie, when he caught only 10 passes but was an All-Pro kick returner.

“My rookie year, I just want to go out there and impact any way I can,” Horn said. “That could be from special teams, offense, taking five-yard catches to a 90-yard touchdown. I’m just trying to do anything I can do to help the team win. And then I feel like if I play that way, whatever accolades I’m looking for, it’ll fall on to me.”

Horn said he has watched the way Smith played the game and would like to emulate him.

“The main thing I took from his game was like the physicality,” Horn said. “He played tough and like he really on the field, he wasn’t going for nothing. So like that’s just something natural as a player that you got to have too. And I see that in me a lot too though. I ain’t really going for nothing on the field.”

Horn might only be the fourth or fifth receiver on the offense but is likely to return punts and kickoffs as a rookie. That’s how Smith got started, and it worked out well for him.