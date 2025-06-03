Panthers rookie WR Jimmy Horn Jr. dealing with hamstring strain

As the Panthers continue their offseason program, one of their rookies is currently sidelined due to injury.

Sixth-round receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is dealing with a hamstring strain, with head coach Dave Canales telling reporters on Tuesday that the rookie is rehabbing.

“He’s in return to play, and then as soon as we feel like he’s ready to get back out there, we’ll bring him back out,” Canales said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website.

Canales added that Horn gives Carolina “a lot of options” as an offensive weapon.

“There’s some perimeter things we can do with him, the jet sweep game, but then also, like just from his college film, he’s a receiver first and foremost,” Canales said. “He can stretch the field. He can separate, and he’s got a lot of energy and passion he plays with, so he’s going to give himself a great chance to help us.”

Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble is also rehabbing from back surgery, though he’s expected to return for training camp. Canales told reporters the club is taking things one day at a time with him.

“He feels great, but there’s a lot that goes into that, making sure that he’s right, and so we’ll kind of just take it day by day as we go,” Canales said.

Tremble, a third-round pick in 2021, caught we pass for 234 yards with two touchdowns last season.