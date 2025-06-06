 Skip navigation
Panthers rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan gleaning wisdom from Adam Thielen, Hunter Renfrow

  
Published June 6, 2025 04:00 AM

Panthers rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan says he’s benefiting from sharing a meeting room with a couple of veterans during Carolina’s offseason work.

McMillan said veteran wide receivers Hunter Renfrow and Adam Thielen have been teaching him the ins and outs of the NFL from the perspective of two players who have been at it a long time.

“It’s a blessing. I’m the new guy around town — I’ve never played in this league,” McMillan said. “Hunter’s going on, I think, Year 8. I think Adam’s going on Year 13. For them, just to have that knowledge, that wisdom, I’m all ears when they speak. Just being able to find out whatever makes them great, find out whatever can make me better, make me succeed at this level.”

McMillan is also learning a lot from Panthers wide receivers coach Rob Moore, who played 12 NFL seasons and was a first-team All-Pro in 1997.

“He’s been around this game for so long,” McMillan said of Moore. “He’s got so much knowledge, he just wants to pour it into all of us.”

McMillan thinks he’s in the right place to develop as a pro.