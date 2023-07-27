 Skip navigation
Panthers sign Javon Wims

  
July 26, 2023

The Panthers worked out 10 players on Tuesday. They signed one of them Wednesday.

The Panthers announced they have added receiver Javon Wims, who was released by the Cardinals on June 15. Carolina cut receiver Marquez Stevenson to make room for Wims’ arrival.

The Bears selected Wims in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. He stayed in Chicago for three seasons, playing 33 games and totaling 28 catches for 266 yards and two touchdowns.

Wims also has had stints with the Raiders and Browns as well as the Cardinals.

He played one game for Arizona in 2022, seeing action on five offensive snaps with no stats.