Panthers sign Justin Houston

Veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston has found a new team.

Houston and the Panthers have agreed to a one-year deal, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Carolina will be the fourth NFL stop for the 34-year-old Houston. He spent the last two years with the Ravens and the two years before that with the Colts. He was in Kansas City for his first eight NFL seasons. The Chiefs took him in the third round of the 2011 NFL draft.

The signing will reunite Houston with Panthers head coach Frank Reich, who previously coached Houston in Indianapolis.

Last season Houston was a situational pass rusher who played less than half the Ravens’ defensive snaps but did solid work when he got on the field, recording 9.5 sacks. The Panthers will hope he can bring some veteran leadership and keep getting to the quarterback for another year.