Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Panthers take advantage of Jordan Love pick, go up 13-6 with Rico Dowdle TD

  
Published November 2, 2025 03:15 PM

The Packers are officially on their heels at home against the Panthers.

After Jordan Love tossed an interception deep down the middle of the field, Carolina turned the extra possession into a touchdown to take a 13-6 lead.

Rico Dowdle powered his way into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game. But an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Dowdle for his celebration drew a 15-yard penalty. That led to Ryan Fitzgerald’s extra point landing short of the goal posts to keep Carolina’s lead at six point.

Love’s third pick of the season was not pretty, as the quarterback tried to find Christian Watson deep down the middle of the field. But there were three defenders around Watson in the area, with safety Tre’von Moehrig picking off the pass.

It took the Panthers eight plays to go 38 yards for the score. But Carolina got some help with a defensive pass interference penalty on third-and-goal from the 4.

On the next play, Dowdle got in for a 1-yard score to give his club the lead.