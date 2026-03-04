 Skip navigation
Panthers tender Jalen Coker, Brycen Tremayne as exclusive rights free agents

  
Published March 4, 2026 02:38 PM

The Panthers have tendered contracts to a pair of their exclusive rights free agents.

Wide receivers Jalen Coker and Brycen Tremayne received the tenders. The move keeps both players from negotiating with other teams when free agency opens next week and sets them up to remain in Carolina for the 2026 season.

Coker missed the first six games of the 2025 season before returning to post 33 catches for 394 yards for three touchdowns in the final 11 contests. He had nine catches for 134 yards and a touchdown in the team’s playoff loss to the Rams.

Tremayne played in 16 games last season. He had 14 catches for 160 yards in those appearances.