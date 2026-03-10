 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_availablefreeagents_260310.jpg
What’s next for Hendrickson in free agency?
nbc_pft_rebuildingthetitans_260310.jpg
Titans reportedly spend big-time in free agency
nbc_pft_saintsadditions_260310.jpg
Report: NO adds to offense with Etienne, Edwards

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Panthers to raise ticket prices in 2026

  
Published March 10, 2026 11:23 AM

The Panthers added a couple of big names to their defense on Monday and they announced that fans will have to pay a bit more to watch Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd play their home games on Tuesday.

In a letter to season ticket holders, the Panthers announced, via Alex Zietlow of the Charlotte Observer, that the “overall blended ticket price” for seats at Bank of America Stadium will increase by 12 percent for the 2026 season. The team said their average ticket price is projected to be the 23rd-highest in the league.

It’s the third straight season that the Panthers have increased ticket prices. They went up by four percent in 2024 and six percent last year.

The Panthers will host the Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Bears, Lions, Ravens, Bengals, Seahawks and Broncos during the 2026 season.