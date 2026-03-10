Panthers to raise ticket prices in 2026

The Panthers added a couple of big names to their defense on Monday and they announced that fans will have to pay a bit more to watch Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd play their home games on Tuesday.

In a letter to season ticket holders, the Panthers announced, via Alex Zietlow of the Charlotte Observer, that the “overall blended ticket price” for seats at Bank of America Stadium will increase by 12 percent for the 2026 season. The team said their average ticket price is projected to be the 23rd-highest in the league.

It’s the third straight season that the Panthers have increased ticket prices. They went up by four percent in 2024 and six percent last year.

The Panthers will host the Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Bears, Lions, Ravens, Bengals, Seahawks and Broncos during the 2026 season.