Panthers will have joint practices with Jaguars, Texans this summer

The Panthers will get a chance to work against a couple of other teams coming off of playoff appearances during training camp this summer.

Head coach Dave Canales said at a Monday press conference that the team is going to hold joint practices with the Jaguars and Texans. The team will play at Jacksonville in the second week of the preseason and they’ll be at home against Houston for their final preseason game in August.

Carolina played the Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2025 season and lost 26-10.

The Panthers will be playing four preseason games this year as they are scheduled to face the Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game along with a game in Buffalo before the two matchups with the AFC South teams.