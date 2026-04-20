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Panthers WRs Jalen Coker, Brycen Tremayne sign their exclusive rights tenders

  
Published April 20, 2026 06:01 PM

The start of the Panthers’ offseason program marked the official return to the roster for wide receivers Jalen Coker and Brycen Tremayne.

Coker and Tremayne both signed their exclusive rights free agent tender offers on Monday. Both players were barred from negotiating with other teams once the Panthers tendered them, so their return was all but certain well before the deals were formally finalized.

Coker had 33 catches for 394 yards and three touchdowns in 11 regular season appearances last season. He also had nine catches for 134 yards and a score in the team’s playoff loss to the Rams.

Tremayne had 14 catches for 160 yards in 16 games last season. He also made 15 tackles on special teams.