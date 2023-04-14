 Skip navigation
Paraag Marathe will become “primary owner” of Leeds United, if 49ers close deal to buy team

  
Published April 14, 2023 05:56 AM
The 49ers currently are in the process of buying Leeds United, a member club of the Premier League. If/when the deal goes through, one of the 49ers’ key executives will have a fairly significant role with Leeds.

Paraag Marathe, the president of the 49ers, will become the “primary owner ” of Leeds once the deal is done, according to Bruce Schoenfeld of Sports Business Journal.

“We feel like we have pretty good experience in running a sports organization,” Marathe told Schoenfeld. “We feel like we’ve done a pretty good job in transforming the 49ers, from an asset value standpoint, commercial revenue standpoint, and on the field. We know how to transition from a lemonade stand to a more sophisticated business operation.”

The real question becomes whether and to what extent Marathe’s involvement with Leeds will reduce his involvement with the 49ers. He has been a quiet, but critical, component of the organization in recent years, especially when it comes to negotiating contracts.

Leeds currently is in danger of relegation from the Premier League.