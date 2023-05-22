 Skip navigation
Parker Washington “just excited” to learn from veteran Jaguars receivers

  
Published May 22, 2023 04:42 AM

The Jaguars drew some puzzled reactions last year when they opened the pocketbook to sign wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones as free agents, but adding those players to their receiving corps led to positive results on the field.

Jacksonville rebounded from their disastrous Urban Meyer dalliance to win the AFC South and both of the new receivers caught at least 82 passes on the way to the playoffs. The Jags also added Calvin Ridley to the group before the trade deadline, although his suspension meant that he never got on the field in 2022.

Ridley is back in action now, however, and all three wideouts are getting a chance to play mentor to another new teammate in sixth-round pick Parker Washington.

“I’m a player that loves to learn and get things from other players,” Washingon said, via Juston Lewis of the Florida Times-Union. “So just having the opportunity to play receiver around Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Calvin Ridley. It’s exciting. That’s a very veteran room so I’m just excited to get the opportunity.”

With those veterans on hand, Washington may not be seeing much of the field to kick off his career but he’ll be learning a lot as the Jaguars work to continue setting the foundation for continued success after several losing seasons.