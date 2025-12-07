 Skip navigation
Passed over for CFP, Notre Dame passed on bowl game

  
Published December 7, 2025 04:15 PM

The College Football Playoff committee passed on Notre Dame. Now, Notre Dame has passed on playing in a bowl.

“As a team, we’ve decided to withdraw our name from consideration for a bowl game following the 2025 season,” the Notre Dame team said in a statement. “We appreciate all the support from our families and fans, and we’re hoping to bring the 12th national title to South Bend in 2026.”

Notre Dame is the third program to decline a bowl game in the current cycle, so far. Iowa State and Kansas State have declined to play, given that they’re undergoing coaching changes; both teams will be fined $500,000 by the Big 12 for doing so.

Pre-transfer portal, playing in a bowl game gave a team multiple weeks of practice in advance of the next season. Now, with teams changing dramatically from one year to the next, there’s far less benefit to having that extra practice time.

And so there’s more chaos in college football. Causes by the stewards of college football.

Won’t anyone save them from the messes they continue to make for themselves?