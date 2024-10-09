 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_nextjetshc_241009.jpg
Johnson, Vrabel among favorites for next Jets HC
nbc_pft_trotter_241009.jpg
NFL, Trotter reach settlement in lawsuit
nbc_pft_powerranking_241009.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: DAL, ATL, HOU rise in Week 6

Pat Surtain II named AFC defensive player of the week

  
Published October 9, 2024 12:32 PM

Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II had a big day against the Raiders in Week Five.

The Raiders went up 10-0 in the first quarter of the game, but Surtain swung the momentum back Denver’s way in the second quarter. He stepped in front of a pass at the Broncos’ goal-line and returned the interception 100 yards for the second touchdown of his NFL career.

Surtain’s play contributed to the Raiders replacing Gardner Minshew with Aidan O’Connell and Surtain picked off the other Raiders quarterback in the fourth quarter as well.

The NFL named Surtain the AFC defensive player of the week in recognition of the effort. It’s the second time Surtain has nabbed the honors in his three-plus years in the NFL.