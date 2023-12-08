Pat Surtain II named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 14

Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II has been named the NFL Players Association’s Community MVP for Week 14 of the 2023 season.

Through his foundation, Surtain gave a pair of grants totaling $100,000 to two Title I high schools in order to fund the construction of rooms devoted to science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM). The STEAM rooms will will feature wall graphics, 3-D printers, robotics, music recording software and equipment, coding software and other resources.

“It’s an honor to be named a NFLPA Community MVP,” Surtain said. “I’ve always been an advocate for changing the community for the better, but this wouldn’t have happened without my great team that’s been doing tremendous work as well for making this happen.”

The NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to Surtain’s foundation or a charity of his choice. He will also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.