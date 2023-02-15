 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Pat Surtain II: Sean Payton will provide Broncos with a winning culture

  
Published February 15, 2023 06:39 AM
nbc_pft_seanpaytonintv_230210
February 10, 2023 12:05 PM
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton joins the show to discuss leaving New Orleans, what it was like working as a broadcaster, and his return to the sidelines.

The Broncos are on their third head coach since drafting cornerback Pat Surtain II in the first round in 2021, so it wouldn’t be surprising to hear he has some questions about the direction of the franchise heading into his third year.

Surtain didn’t express any of them this week, however. He said that he sees the hiring of Sean Payton after firing Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into his first season as a big step in the right direction for the team.

“Sean Payton, I believe, is a great hire and I can’t wait to get to work with him,” Surtain said, via Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post. “I think he’ll provide the team with what’s necessary, which is a winning culture in the organization. His resume speaks for itself. He’s a guy that can give you Super Bowls, can give you that winning attitude, the leadership qualities that you look for in a head coach. I’m really excited.”

Payton’s arrival will likely result in a lot of changes around the Broncos, but Surtain’s spot should be as secure as any on the roster. He was named an All-Pro for his work in his second season and should be a key piece of anything that Payton does in 2023 and beyond.