Patrick Mahomes, Bobby Wagner among Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees

The NFL has announced the nominees for this season’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

All 32 NFL teams nominate a player who excels on the field and demonstrates a passion for creating a lasting positive impact beyond the game.

“The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award is the league’s most prestigious honor given annually to the player who best represents the greatness and compassion of Walter Payton on and off the field,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “These 32 outstanding men are making a valuable difference in their communities every day and we are proud to celebrate their special gifts and humanitarianism.”

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was last season’s Man of the Year. This year’s nominees are:

Cardinals defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter

Falcons punter Bradley Pinion

Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith

Bills tackle Dion Dawkins

Panthers center Bradley Bozeman

Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones

Bengals offensive lineman Ted Karras

Browns linebacker Anthony Walker

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence

Broncos tackle Garett Bolles

Lions center Frank Ragnow

Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell

Texans long snapper Jon Weeks

Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin

Jaguars edge rusher Dawuane Smoot

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby

Chargers safety Derwin James

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp

Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold

Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones

Saints safety Tyron Mathieu

Giants running back Saquon Barkley

Jets defensive tackle Solomon Thomas

Eagles tackle Lane Johnson

Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Hayward

49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner

Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield

Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin