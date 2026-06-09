Patrick Mahomes continues to participate in 7-on-7, but not full team drills

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters late last month that his goal is to play Week 1, though he recognizes that’s a long way away.

With Kansas City soon wrapping up its offseason program, Mahomes continues to be involved in practice. But he apparently did not do much more in minicamp than he had been during OTAs.

Via Jesse Newell of TheAthletic.com, Mahomes continued to participate in 7-on-7 drills during Tuesday’s mandatory minicamp practice. But he did not participate in team drills.

Newell noted that’s the same as what Mahomes did during voluntary OTAs last week.

Head coach Andy Reid said recently that Mahomes “busted his tail” to put himself in a position to participate as much as he has so far in the offseason program.

With Mahomes being the type of player who often needs to be held back rather than pushed forward when it comes to dealing with an injury, we’ll see how much progress the quarterback makes between now and late July when the Chiefs begin training camp.