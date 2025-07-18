Patrick Mahomes focuses on taking care of his body as he closes in on age 30

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will turn 30 in two months, and that has him thinking about career longevity.

Mahomes says that as he looks to continue playing at a high level going forward, he knows he needs to take good care of his body, and that only gets more important the older he gets.

“More than anything I have a better understanding of my body,’' Mahomes told Adam Teicher of ESPN. “I know the extra amount of recovery stuff I need to do, how to feel my best on a day-to-day basis. Obviously I probably bounced back a little bit quicker when I was younger but at the same time, I have a better plan and a better standard that I hold myself to on a day-to-day basis so I can be ready for every single practice.”

With two regular-season MVP awards and three Super Bowl MVP awards, Mahomes may have accomplished more in his career before age 30 than any quarterback in NFL history. But if he wants to be remembered as the greatest of all time, he’ll need to play at a high level well into his 30s. He’s doing what he needs to do to get there.