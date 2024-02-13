Patrick Mahomes had a truly rare drive in overtime

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has said, accurately, that winning a third straight Super Bowl would be legendary. The manner in which he won his second straight Super Bowl was pretty damn close to that.

For Kansas City’s lone overtime drive, which resulted in a game-winning touchdown pass, Mahomes completed eight of eight throws for 42 yards. He added 27 yards rushing. In all, he accounted for 69 of the 75 yards gained on the drive.

Via @OptaStats, Mahomes is the only quarterback in the last 30 years to go 8-for-8 or better with 27 or more rushing yards on any single drive in any game, regular season or postseason. In any game, at any time.

What a time for Mahomes to step up, with a championship on the line. But was there any doubt he would do something like that? He’s chasing Tom Brady’s seven rings. To go from two to three, Mahomes simply needed to lead his offense down the field for a touchdown.

Frankly, that’s another reason for the 49ers to kick and not receive the opening kickoff of overtime. Don’t give Mahomes a chance to do what we all know he can do; give Brock Purdy the chance to reach the upper echelon of quarterbacks by pulling a Mahomes against Mahomes.