Patrick Mahomes “in good position” to do some work during offseason program

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shared a positive update about quarterback Patrick Mahomes’s recovery from his torn ACL on Saturday.

Mahomes has progressed to throwing the ball after being injured last December and Reid said that the quarterback “is in a good position to be able to do some things” during the team’s offseason program. The Chiefs move into the final phase of their work on May 26 and Reid said the team will be careful to make sure Mahomes continues to improve before making any final decisions.

“Once you start the clock, then the clock’s got to be rolling,” Reid said, via Pete Sweeney of the Kansas City Star. “You just have to evaluate what you want to do there. But he’s in a position where he can do everything, I think.”

If Mahomes avoids landing on the physically unable to perform at the start of training camp, it would be a good sign for his chances of being in the lineup when the Chiefs take the field in Week 1 of the regular season.