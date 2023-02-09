 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Mahomes is the betting favorite to be Super Bowl MVP, ahead of Jalen Hurts

  
Published February 9, 2023 08:56 AM
nbc_pft_eaglesdefense_230208
February 8, 2023 02:14 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the strengths and weaknesses of the Eagles’ defense and outline what approach the Chiefs need to take to combat it.

The Eagles are favored over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. But Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is favored over Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to be Super Bowl MVP.

Mahomes is a +120 favorite to be Super Bowl MVP at Draft Kings, slightly ahead of Hurts at +125. The winning quarterback has been the MVP of 31 of the 56 Super Bowls to date.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is next, at +1200. No tight end has ever been Super Bowl MVP.

Next is Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown at +1800. Eight wide receivers have been Super Bowl MVP, including Cooper Kupp last year. Other than quarterback, wide receivers have received the most MVP awards of any position.

Up next is Eagles running back Miles Sanders at +2200. Seven running backs have been Super Bowl MVP.

Among the long shots are Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick at +3000 and Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones at +4000. Ten defensive players have won Super Bowl MVP.