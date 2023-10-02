Patrick Mahomes is the fastest to reach 200 touchdown passes, Chiefs lead 17-0

Patrick Mahomes has set another NFL record.

His first touchdown to tight end Noah Gray was the 200th of his career. That made Mahomes the fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach 200 touchdowns in his career, accomplishing the feat in just 84 games.

The touchdown capped a six-play, 89-yard drive. Gray found a hole in the coverage on the right side on third-and-2 and easily gained 18 yards after the catch for the score.

Mahomnes has started the game 5-of-7 for 104 yards with a touchdown — good for a 153.3 passer rating. He also has 17 yards on two carries.

At the end of the first quarter, the Chiefs lead the Jets 17-0 on Sunday Night Football. The Jets still have not scored a point in the first quarter through four games this season.