Patrick Mahomes: It’s not about being the face of the league, it’s doing what you can to win

  
Published February 3, 2023 04:57 AM
nbc_pft_blackqbssb_230203
February 3, 2023 08:14 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King reflect on the history of Black QBs in the NFL and discuss what it means to have Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts making history in Super Bowl LVII.

Since Patrick Mahomes became Kansas City’s starting quarterback in 2018, the worst the team has finished has been a loss in the AFC Championship Game.

Mahomes was the 2018 AP MVP and appears headed for his second, which will be handed out at NFL Honors next week. And he was the MVP of Super Bowl LIV, helping the Chiefs win their first title in 50 years.

So as Tom Brady retires, there’s an argument to be made that Mahomes is now the face of the league — that is, if he wasn’t already. The quarterback was asked about that in his Thursday press conference, specifically if he feels any added responsibility.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s not any extra responsibility. I’m just trying to go out there and win football games and win championships and this is the biggest game of them all,” Mahomes said. “It’s not about being the face of the league or anything like that, it’s about being the best team that you can possibly be and doing whatever you can to win football games. The other stuff kind of handles itself and it’s obviously a good part of it.

“If you’re winning Super Bowls, usually you get a little more media and few more commercials, I guess you would say, but at the end of the day, I just want to get in this building, be with my teammates and go out there and win football games.”

If Mahomes adds another championship to his resume next week, his case for being the face of the league will only get stronger.