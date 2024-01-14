Patrick Mahomes loses a piece of his helmet, Chiefs go up 19-7

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had to change his helmet early in the third quarter after a chunk of his original one came flying off at the end of a run.

Mahomes ran 13 yards for a first down, but a piece of his helmet broke off when he was tackled by Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott. Mahomes took two more snaps before officials stopped the game to make him put on a fully intact helmet.

The Chiefs were not charged with a timeout as Mahomes made the exchange, but NBC rules analyst Terry McAuley said they should have been in order for Mahomes to change his helmet and remain in the game without missing a play.

Mahomes could not convert a third down with the new headgear and the Chiefs called on Harrison Butker for his fourth field goal of the evening. The kick extended Kansas City’s lead to 19-7.