Patrick Mahomes on Bills-Bengals: I try not to be too invested in it

Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals will have plenty of playoff implications across the AFC — including for the Chiefs.

After Sunday’s victory over Denver, Kansas City currently holds the conference’s No. 1 seed at 13-3. If Cincinnati wins on Monday, that’ll stay the same. But if Buffalo wins, the Chiefs will move back into No. 2 with a Saturday matchup against the Raiders on tap.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked after Sunday’s win how much he’ll pay attention to Bills-Bengals.

“It’s going to keep me up past my bedtime,” Mahomes joked in his postgame press conference. “I try not to be too invested in it. It’s going to be a great football game with two great teams. And teams that you’re probably going to see in the playoffs, probably both or one or the other.

“You just try to just watch as a fan like I always do. I mean it’s great quarterbacks, great defenses, great players and as a fan of the game I like watching great football teams go up against each other.”

No matter what happens, the Chiefs will have a short week to prepare for playing the Raiders on Saturday afternoon. We’ll see if the AFC will once again run through Kansas City after next week.