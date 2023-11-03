Patrick Mahomes says he wants to play flag football at the 2028 Olympics

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wants to be an Olympian.

Asked today in Germany about bringing the NFL overseas, Mahomes brought up the Olympics, and said he’s excited about flag football becoming an Olympic sport in 2028.

“NFL football, American football has taken to further parts, all the way across the world, with flag football coming to the Olympics. I think it’s really cool because football is a great game that has given me so much and I want to make sure everyone gets the same experience that I got growing up,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes said he hopes to be the quarterback for Team USA at the Los Angeles Olympics, although he isn’t sure if Chiefs coach Andy Reid and General Manager Brett Veach would be OK with it.

“I definitely want to, but I’ve seen some of those guys play the flag football and they’re a little faster than I am,” he said. “I know there’s not, like, linemen blocking for you. I’ll be 31, 32 years old, so if I can still move around then, I’m going to try to get out there and throw the football around maybe in LA. Just don’t tell Coach Reid or Veach or anybody.”

There are plenty of questions about whether active NFL players will participate in Olympic flag football. But if they do, Mahomes wants to be a part of it.