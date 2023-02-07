 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Mahomes: Super Bowl win was amazing, but loss motivates you for years

  
Published February 7, 2023 05:11 AM
nbc_pft_mahomeslegacy_230206
February 6, 2023 01:59 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze why Patrick Mahomes “checks all the boxes” and evaluate how the Chiefs being tested throughout the season give them an edge against the Eagles.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years and the first two visits played out very differently.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to a comeback win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in Miami, but the Buccaneers pass rush overwhelmed the Chiefs during a loss in Tampa the next year. On Monday in Arizona, Mahomes talked about both of those results and said that the negative one sticks with him much more than the positive one.

“The win is amazing ,” Mahomes said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “It’s one of the best moments of your entire life. You take away all the positives from that. But that loss, that stings. That motivates you for years. What it’s done for me is it’s motivated me to be back in this game again. I want to make sure that I can have that winning feeling and not that losing one because that losing feeling is one you’ll never forget.”

Mahomes said he “learned that you can’t take things for granted” as a result of the loss to the Buccaneers and we’ll find out on Sunday if that change in mindset leads to a change in results.