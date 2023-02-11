 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Mahomes: Tom Brady with seven rings is far ahead, I’ll do my best to chase him

  
Published February 11, 2023 11:27 AM
nbc_pft_nflhonorsrecap_230210
February 10, 2023 01:37 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms share their reactions to Thursday night's NFL Honors event where Patrick Mahomes took home his second-career NFL MVP award.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the greatest player in the NFL right now, but he knows he has a long way to go to be the greatest of all time.

Asked about ever having a resume that matches Tom Brady, Mahomes said he knows that’s many years away, and he has to be focused on earning his second ring, and not matching Brady’s seventh.

“It’ll be tough. I mean, seven Super Bowl victories, 10 Super Bowls, there’s a reason that he’s so far ahead of everybody else. It’s hard to do, but I’ll do my best to chase it, but I’ll do my best to chase it. I’ve got to start off with trying to win this one this week,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes also said, “Ask me when I’m 38" when asked if he might catch Brady. The reality is, anyone catching Brady is going to be extraordinarily difficult, and even if Mahomes gets his second ring on Sunday at the age of 27, he’s still behind Brady, who got his third ring at age 27. Mahomes knows he has a long way to go to catch Brady.