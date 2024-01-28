Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce put Chiefs up 7-0

The Chiefs have drawn first blood in the AFC Championship Game.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce connected for the 17th postseason touchdown of their career and the Chiefs are up 7-0 with just over seven minutes off the clock in Baltimore. It’s the third touchdown in two weeks for Kelce and Mahomes’ fourth touchdown pass of the postseason.

Kelce caught two passes for 17 yards before his 19-yard touchdown. The second of those catches was a 13-yarder to convert a fourth down that was set up by Roquan Smith stopping running back Isiah Pacheco for no gain. That was about the only high point for the Ravens defense on the 86-yard scoring drive, however.

The Ravens went three-and-out to open the game and they’ll need something much better soon if they want to make sure the Chiefs don’t run away with Sunday’s game.