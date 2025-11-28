Patrick Mahomes: We have to win every game and hope that’s enough

If the Chiefs want to make the postseason, they’re going to have to spend the rest of the regular season in playoff mode.

Thursday’s 31-28 loss to the Cowboys dropped the team to 6-6 on the season and kept them on the outside looking in at the playoff race in the AFC. Given how many teams there are between them and a safe spot in the postseason pecking order, winning out isn’t a guarantee that they’ll be able to keep playing before Week 18 but quarterback Patrick Mahomes said that’s the only thing the team can do at this point.

“You’ve got to win every game now and hope that’s enough,” Mahomes said in his postgame press conference. “We’re going to play a lot of good teams coming up. If we’re going to make the playoffs, we’re going to have to win them all. That’s got to be the mindset when we step into the building when we get back.”

Mahomes also pointed out the reason why it’s hard to believe these Chiefs are capable of that kind of run. Mahomes said the Chiefs have “to be consistent for four quarters” to put together that kind of winning streak and their record shows that consistency has not been something they can rely on in Kansas City.