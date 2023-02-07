Patrick Mahomes: We lost an all-time great receiver in Tyreek Hill, but our coaches adapted

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes credited head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the way Kansas City’s offense evolved this season.

Some thought the Chiefs’ offense would decline after trading Tyreek Hill, but Mahomes said on Monday that he thinks the coaching staff had a good plan all along for keeping the offense humming.

“We accepted the challenge as players, the coaches and Coach Bieniemy accepted the challenge,” Mahomes said. “We lost an all-time great receiver in Tyreek Hill, someone that did a lot of great things for us, but we’ve got a lot of great receivers as well, and coach Bieniemy and Coach Reid, they went in there and learned what their strengths were, and we maximized that this year. It’s not just the players, it’s the coaches, it’s everybody in that building.”

As great as Hill is, Mahomes is the one who really makes the Chiefs’ offense go, and the Chiefs wisely prioritized draft picks and salary cap space to bolster their defense with the Hill trade. It worked.