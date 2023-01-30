 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Mahomes will try to be first regular-season MVP to win Super Bowl in 23 years

  
Published January 30, 2023 07:35 AM
nbc_pft_kccinpersonal_230130
January 30, 2023 07:58 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into how the Chiefs took everything that was said prior to the AFC Championship personally and used it as motivation to defeat the Bengals.

It’s been a long time since a player has won both the regular-season Most Valuable Player award and the Super Bowl in the same season. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will try to do it this year.

Kurt Warner, who won both league MVP and the Super Bowl after the 1999 season, is the last player to win both in the same year. Nine regular-season MVPs have been to the Super Bowl since then; all have lost.

Mahomes has not yet been announced as the 2022 regular-season MVP, but it’s safe to say he will be. The same 50-voter Associated Press panel that selects the MVP winner also selects the All-Pro team, and Mahomes got 49 of 50 votes for first-team All-Pro quarterback. (The other vote went to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, the other Super Bowl starting quarterback, who is an MVP finalist along with Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson.)

When Mahomes won his previous league MVP, in 2018, the Chiefs lost in the AFC Championship Game. When Mahomes won his previous Super Bowl, in 2019, he did not receive any MVP votes as Lamar Jackson won the MVP unanimously.