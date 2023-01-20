Patrick Peterson hopes to remain with Vikings in 2023

Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to become a free agent in March, but his hope is that he’ll remain in Minnesota.

Peterson said on his podcast, All Things Covered, that Minnesota, where he has played the last two seasons after playing his first 10 seasons in Arizona, has come to feel like home.

“I would love to be there in that purple and gold again and give it a run again just because I love the community there,” Peterson said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “I love the organization. I love the new regime that [the Wilf ownership group has] brought into that building, the trainers, the strength and conditioning staff. It’s just amazing. I truly believe it felt like home for me. I felt like it was a place that I belonged. But we all know it’s a business.”

Peterson, who will turn 33 in July, is the oldest starting cornerback in the NFL. But after starting all 17 games in the regular season as well as the Vikings’ playoff game, he’s healthy and ready to go for another year.