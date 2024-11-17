Patrick Queen fumble recovery helps Steelers to 9-7 halftime lead

The Ravens might be wishing that they offered linebacker Patrick Queen a contract extension right about now.

Queen left the Ravens for the Steelers as a free agent this offseason and Queen came up with a big play to help give the Steelers a halftime lead in Pittsburgh. Lamar Jackson hit tight end Isaiah Likely with a short pass in the final minute of the half and Queen ripped the ball out of Likely’s hands for a turnover.

The Steelers were able to turn the advantageous field position into Chris Boswell’s third field goal of the day and the Steelers lead 9-7 at halftime as a result.

Queen’s big play came after the Ravens had scored their first touchdown of the day and forced a punt.

Ravens running back Derrick Henry ran one yard for a touchdown with 1:16 left in the first half to give the Ravens their first points of the afternoon. Justin Tucker, who missed two field goals in the first 30 minutes, hit the extra point to give the Ravens a 7-6 lead.

The touchdown was Henry’s 13th rushing score and 15th overall score of the season. He has scored at least once in each of the Ravens’ 11 games and he has eight carries for 52 yards on the day.

Henry’s second carry of the day ended with a fumble and the Steelers used the short field to jump out to a 3-0 lead. Chris Boswell hit a 52-yard field goal to stretch the lead in the second quarter, but it was rough sledding for the Pittsburgh offense most of the time. Russell Wilson was sacked four times and the Ravens outgained the Steelers 200-93 in the first half.

The fumbles, Tucker’s misses, penalties, and Lamar Jackson’s inaccuracy were all reasons why that advantage didn’t translate to more points. Jackson was 8-of-18, although he did make the completions count for 120 yards through the air. The Ravens will look for a cleaner second half in their bid for a road win.