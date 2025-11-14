 Skip navigation
Patriots answer Jets to make it 7-7 in New England

  
Published November 13, 2025 08:49 PM

The Jets opened Thursday night’s game with a long touchdown drive and the Patriots answered with one of their own.

After the Jets held the ball for more than eight minutes on their way to a Justin Fields touchdown run, the Patriots took up 7:40 of clock while covering 69 yards. Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson scored on a seven-yard run to tie the score 7-7 with 14:16 to play in the first half.

Henderson had seven carries for 27 yards and quarterback Drake Maye was 5-of-5 for 23 yards. The Patriots also benefitted from an unnecessary roughness penalty on cornerback Jarvis Brownlee to pick up 15 of the yards they needed to hit the end zone.

The Jets will try to answer and another long drive would push the game close to halftime without many changes of possession.