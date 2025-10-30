Patriots CB Marcus Jones named AFC defensive player of the month

The Patriots went 4-0 in October and one of their defensive backs has been recognized for his role in the run.

Cornerback Marcus Jones has been named AFC defensive player of the month.

Jones, who recently signed an extension with New England, recorded 20 total tackles, eight passes defensed, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, and one sack during the month of October.

In eight games with five starts this season, Jones has posted 36 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two picks, nine passes defensed, and a sack.

The Patriots will host the Falcons on Sunday.