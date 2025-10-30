 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaron_rodgers_acrisure_stadium_251030.jpg
Rodgers addresses Acrisure Stadium field quality
nbc_pft_wasnamechange_251030.jpg
Why Commanders are unlikely to change name
nbc_pft_wasinternatgame_251030.jpg
How late international game affects Commanders

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaron_rodgers_acrisure_stadium_251030.jpg
Rodgers addresses Acrisure Stadium field quality
nbc_pft_wasnamechange_251030.jpg
Why Commanders are unlikely to change name
nbc_pft_wasinternatgame_251030.jpg
How late international game affects Commanders

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots CB Marcus Jones named AFC defensive player of the month

  
Published October 30, 2025 12:16 PM

The Patriots went 4-0 in October and one of their defensive backs has been recognized for his role in the run.

Cornerback Marcus Jones has been named AFC defensive player of the month.

Jones, who recently signed an extension with New England, recorded 20 total tackles, eight passes defensed, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, and one sack during the month of October.

In eight games with five starts this season, Jones has posted 36 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two picks, nine passes defensed, and a sack.

The Patriots will host the Falcons on Sunday.